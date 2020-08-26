Meetings for Wednesday, Aug. 26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (CDA): 4 p.m., virtual meeting, access via dial-in is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 861 6434 2816, access via one-touch telephone is +16465588656,, 86164342816#, access via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86164342816.

RACINE PLANNING HERITAGE AND DESIGN COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, access via phone by calling 1 (844) 992-4726 with access code 132 972 4237.

RACINE ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS: 5:45 p.m., virtual meeting, access via phone by calling 1 (844) 992-4726 with access code 132 972 4237.

