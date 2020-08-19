Meetings for Wednesday, Aug. 19

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and must wear face coverings, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE COUNTY FINANCE & HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., virtual meeting, dial-in at 414-455-2762 with passcode 858-648-9977.
WATERFORD PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.
