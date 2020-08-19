You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meetings for Wednesday, Aug. 19
0 comments
MEETINGS

Meetings for Wednesday, Aug. 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and must wear face coverings, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE COUNTY FINANCE & HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., virtual meeting, dial-in at 414-455-2762 with passcode 858-648-9977.

WATERFORD PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News