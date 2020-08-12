Meetings for Wednesday, Aug. 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 12

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 1:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, maximum number of attendees is 16 and they must wear face coverings.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 5 p.m., Municipal Building, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: To immediately follow Library Board of Trustees, Municipal Building, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove; will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 5 p.m., special session (mayor's state of the city address). Virtual session. View the meeting via Facebook live at facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI; or listen via phone at 1-844-992-4726, access code: 132 096 5247.

RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, access via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, access via phone at 1-844-992-4726 Access code: 132 357 2796.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0