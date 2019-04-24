Try 3 months for $3

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, April 24

CALEDONIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., East Meeting Room, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT SEWER/WATER COMMISSION AGENDA: 8 a.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION AGENDA: 1 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE BOARD OF PARKS, RECREATION AND CULTURAL SERVICES: 5:15 p.m., Room 130, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.

ROCHESTER PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

STURTEVANT PUBLIC WORKS, CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS, AND STORM AND WASTEWATER COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL BOARD: Special meeting, will convene into closed session. 4 p.m., district office conference room, 819 W. Main St.

