Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, April 24
CALEDONIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., East Meeting Room, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
MOUNT PLEASANT SEWER/WATER COMMISSION AGENDA: 8 a.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION AGENDA: 1 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE BOARD OF PARKS, RECREATION AND CULTURAL SERVICES: 5:15 p.m., Room 130, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.
ROCHESTER PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
STURTEVANT PUBLIC WORKS, CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS, AND STORM AND WASTEWATER COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL BOARD: Special meeting, will convene into closed session. 4 p.m., district office conference room, 819 W. Main St.
