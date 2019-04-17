Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, April 17
CALEDONIA HIGHWAY GARAGE AD HOC COMMITTEE: 2 p.m., courtroom of the Safety Building, 6900 Nicholson Road.
DOVER SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION: 5:30 p.m., School Library, Kansasville School, 4101 S. Beaumond Ave., Kansasville.
RACINE BOARD OF ETHICS: 3 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE SISTER CITY PLANNING COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., City Hall Conference Room 207A, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
STURTEVANT PUBLIC WORKS, CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS, AND STORM AND WASTEWATER COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
