Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10

CALEDONIA PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

ELMWOOD PARK VILLAGE PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Taylor Complex, Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave.

RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

