Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Meetings for Tuesday, Sept. 18

LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Second Floor, Suite 600, Lakeshores Library System Office, 29134 Evergreen Drive, Rochester.

LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Suite 600, Lakeshores Library System Office, 29134 Evergreen Drive, Rochester.

MOUNT PLEASANT FINANCE/LEGAL/LICENSE COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING PUBLIC HEARING: 6:30 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

NORWAY TOWN BOARD BUDGET MEETING: 6 p.m., Col. Heg Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake.

RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 3:45 p.m., Room 330, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION, WATER UTILITY: immediately following the 6 p.m. sewer utility facilities tour, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The deadline for meeting notices is two business days in advance. If you’re looking for an event to attend today, go to The Journal Times Online Calendar of Events at www.journaltimes.com/calendar. Events can also be submitted to the calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments