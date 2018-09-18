Meetings for Tuesday, Sept. 18
LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Second Floor, Suite 600, Lakeshores Library System Office, 29134 Evergreen Drive, Rochester.
LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Suite 600, Lakeshores Library System Office, 29134 Evergreen Drive, Rochester.
MOUNT PLEASANT FINANCE/LEGAL/LICENSE COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING PUBLIC HEARING: 6:30 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
NORWAY TOWN BOARD BUDGET MEETING: 6 p.m., Col. Heg Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake.
RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 3:45 p.m., Room 330, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION, WATER UTILITY: immediately following the 6 p.m. sewer utility facilities tour, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.
