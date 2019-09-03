Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3
BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.
BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: immediately following the Committee of the Whole meeting at 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.; will enter into closed session and reconvene into open session.
BURLINGTON POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Burlington Fire Station, 165 W. Washington St.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
UNION GROVE PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.