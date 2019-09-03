{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3

BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.

BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: immediately following the Committee of the Whole meeting at 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.; will enter into closed session and reconvene into open session.

BURLINGTON POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Burlington Fire Station, 165 W. Washington St.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

UNION GROVE PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments