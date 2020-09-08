Meetings for Tuesday, Sept. 8

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, webinar link is https://zoom.us/join with ID 821 2784 4977 and password 441655, call in at (312) 626-6799 with ID 821 2784 4977 and password 441655.

CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: 5:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and face coverings are required, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 810 6079 1360, access via one-touch telephone is tel: +13126266799,, 81060791360#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81060791360.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: Special session, 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max. number of attendees is 16 and face coverings are required, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 847 4688 2553, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,, 84746882553#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84746882553, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.