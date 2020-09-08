Meetings for Tuesday, Sept. 8

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, webinar link is https://zoom.us/join with ID 821 2784 4977 and password 441655, call in at (312) 626-6799 with ID 821 2784 4977 and password 441655.
CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: 5:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and face coverings are required, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 810 6079 1360, access via one-touch telephone is tel: +13126266799,, 81060791360#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81060791360.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: Special session, 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max. number of attendees is 16 and face coverings are required, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 847 4688 2553, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,, 84746882553#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84746882553, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max. number of attendees is 16 and face coverings are required, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 863 5175 5730, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,, 86351755730#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86351755730
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 5 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Building, 925 15th Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM PERSONNEL MEETING: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://www.gotomeet.me/lkhull or call +1 (312) 757-3121 with access code 306-486-061, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via phone by calling 1-408-418-9388 with access code 126 918 0094 and password 93693469.
RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 198 6209.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via web address at https://racinecounty.webex.com/racinecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=e23713573f403800f27835e204c8d14e0 with password meetme, join via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/RacineCounty, join via phone by calling 1-408-418-9388 with access code 146 625 1542.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
UNION GROVE JOINT VILLAGE BOARD, PLAN COMMISSION & COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option (414) 323-1463 with conference ID 232 245 189#.
UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
