Meetings for Tuesday, Sept. 7

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM LAC MEETING: 11 a.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., join at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/181260189 or by calling 1-872-240-3212 with access code 181-260-189.

RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, join via facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

ROCHESTER FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.