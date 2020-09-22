Meetings for Tuesday, Sept. 22

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
DROUGHT SCHOOL BOARD: (Norway Joint District No. 7), 7 p.m., school conference room, 21016 W. Seven Mile Road, Norway.
MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING PUBLIC HEARING: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, Room B114, Ebe Auditorium, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, join via phone at 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 482 3334.
RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join by dialing 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132-348-4567.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://racinecounty.webex.com/racinecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=effab4566262766afb0ea17fbf0eb44d6 with password meetme, via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/RacineCounty or by calling 1-408-418-9388 with access code 146 931 3817.
RACINE COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & LAND USE PLANNING COMMITTEE: 6:15 p.m. The public may access this Virtual meeting by: Linking to this web address on a computer or smartphone: racinecounty.webex.com/racinecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=effab4566262766afb0ea17fbf0eb44d6; Password: meetme. Via facebook live at facebook.com/RacineCounty. Or by calling: 1-408-418-9388 Access code: 146 931 3817
RAYMOND BOARD OF REVIEW: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
UNION GROVE POLICE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., First Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option is 414-323-1463 with conference ID 929 190 455#,
WIND POINT PUBLIC SAFETY AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESSS COMMITEE: 5: 30 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive. Those wishing to observe the meeting virtually can use WebEx to phone in and listen. To listen and/or watch the meeting, you may use the below options: Internet (Via Cisco WebEx): villageofwindpoint.my.webex.com/villageofwindpoint.my/j.php?MTID=mccd30921726ff0f4a57fb82d83a96f72; meeting number: 126 548 4422; password: csF7rMPD9F6. Phone mumber: +1-415-655-0001; Access code: 126 548 4422; Passcode: 27377673
