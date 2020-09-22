Meetings for Tuesday, Sept. 22

WIND POINT PUBLIC SAFETY AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESSS COMMITEE: 5: 30 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive. Those wishing to observe the meeting virtually can use WebEx to phone in and listen. To listen and/or watch the meeting, you may use the below options: Internet (Via Cisco WebEx): villageofwindpoint.my.webex.com/villageofwindpoint.my/j.php?MTID=mccd30921726ff0f4a57fb82d83a96f72; meeting number: 126 548 4422; password: csF7rMPD9F6. Phone mumber: +1-415-655-0001; Access code: 126 548 4422; Passcode: 27377673