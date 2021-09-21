Meetings for Tuesday, Sept. 21

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 21
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM BOARD MEETING: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/151066053 or by Phone: +1 (872) 240-3311 with Access Code: 151-066-053, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC HEARING: 4 p.m., B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, join via iPhone one-tap US: +13017158592,,84925518582#,,,,*440018# or +13126266799,,84925518582#,,,,*440018# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 with Webinar ID: 849 2551 8582 and Passcode: 440018.
RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via iPhone one-tap US: +19292056099,,84744255451#,,,,*324349# or +13017158592,,84744255451#,,,,*324349# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 with Webinar ID: 847 4425 5451 and Passcode: 324349.
RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join via facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or via phone at: +1 301 715 8592 with Webinar ID: 871 8234 9308.
RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, join via facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.
WATERFORD FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
WIND LAKE PUBLIC SAFETY & EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive, join at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84454698057?pwd=aCtFSlFZSHZXMFZjU1B4cmNWdW5tQT09 or Phone Number: 312-626-6799 with Meeting ID: 844 5469 8057 and Passcode: 494812.
YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.