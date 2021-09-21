Meetings for Tuesday, Sept. 21

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 21

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM BOARD MEETING: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/151066053 or by Phone: +1 (872) 240-3311 with Access Code: 151-066-053, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC HEARING: 4 p.m., B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, join via iPhone one-tap US: +13017158592,,84925518582#,,,,*440018# or +13126266799,,84925518582#,,,,*440018# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 with Webinar ID: 849 2551 8582 and Passcode: 440018.