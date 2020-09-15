Meetings for Tuesday, Sept. 15

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., webinar link is https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with ID 837-4237-0640 and password 441655, dial-in number is (312) 626-6799.

LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM BOARD MEETING: 6:30 p.m., teleconference meeting, join by going to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/151066053 or calling +1 (872) 240-3311 with access code 151-066-053.

RACINE COUNTY YOUTH JUSTICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 3:30 p.m.– 5 p.m. The public may access this virtual meeting by browsing to this web address on a computer or smartphone: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZGNjNjBmMzgtZDFmMi00MTc2LWFmNzEtMTRhZTliOTE0ZWVk%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e0842d9d-df7a-4f40-97eb-44cc622f10ab%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22e7f9bcd7-fa7f-448d-85e3-71d5d4a9ed44%22%7d.