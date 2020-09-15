Meetings for Tuesday, Sept. 15

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., webinar link is https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with ID 837-4237-0640 and password 441655, dial-in number is (312) 626-6799.
LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM BOARD MEETING: 6:30 p.m., teleconference meeting, join by going to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/151066053 or calling +1 (872) 240-3311 with access code 151-066-053.
RACINE COUNTY YOUTH JUSTICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 3:30 p.m.– 5 p.m. The public may access this virtual meeting by browsing to this web address on a computer or smartphone: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZGNjNjBmMzgtZDFmMi00MTc2LWFmNzEtMTRhZTliOTE0ZWVk%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e0842d9d-df7a-4f40-97eb-44cc622f10ab%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22e7f9bcd7-fa7f-448d-85e3-71d5d4a9ed44%22%7d.
RACINE COUNTY GOVERNMENT SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://racinecounty.webex.com/racinecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=e0adaacb3ba0d9308d373b3cdf8fa013e with password government, join by calling 1-408-418-9388 with access code 146 287 1163.
RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.
RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.
RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5 p.m. For virtual access you can view the meeting: via Facebook live at facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI; or via phone at 1-844-992-4726 Access code: 132 995 9520.
RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, join via phone at 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 163 8899.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
WALWORTH COUNTY EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 11 a.m., Observatory Room, Walworth County Health & Human Services Building, 1770 County Road NN, Elkhorn.
YORKVILLE SEWER/WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
