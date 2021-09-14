 Skip to main content
Meetings for Tuesday, Sept. 14
MEETINGS

Meetings for Tuesday, Sept. 14

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., join via https://zoom.us/join with Webinar ID: 821 2784 4977 and Password: 441655 or via Phone: (312) 626-6799 with Webinar ID: 821 2784 4977 and Password: 441655.

RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/87129615394?pwd=ZHJrUjd2WElhSXhOK2lVUG9vNW5zdz09 with Passcode: 979550, via iPhone one-tap US: +19292056099,,87129615394#,,,,*979550# or +13017158592,,87129615394#,,,,*979550# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 with Webinar ID: 871 2961 5394 and Passcode: 979550.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

UNION GROVE ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 131-591-387#.

YORKVILLE LONG-RANGE PLANNING/ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

