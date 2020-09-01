Meetings for Tuesday, Sept. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 1

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, webinar link is https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with ID 837-4237-0640 and password 441655, dial-in number is (312) 626-6799, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, join via phone at 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 456 7084.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

