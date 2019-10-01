{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1

BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., council chambers at the Police Department, 224 E. Jefferson St.

BURLINGTON CITY

COUNCIL: Immediately following the Committee of the Whole, council chambers at the Police Department, 224 E. Jefferson St.

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 2020 budget discussion, 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

RACINE DOWNTOWN AREA DESIGN: 4:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

STURTEVANT FINANCE & BUDGETARY COMMITTEE: 2020 budget discussion, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

