{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 29

RACINE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., County Board Chambers, 14200 Washington Ave.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., City Hall, Room 227, 730 Washington Ave.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., City Hall, Room 227, 730 Washington Ave.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments