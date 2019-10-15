Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 15
RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 East Jefferson St.
BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: To immediately follow Committee of the Whole, Common Council Chambers, 224 East Jefferson St.
You have free articles remaining.
STURTEVANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5:50 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
WIND POINT ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Village Administrative Office, 215 E. Four Mile Road.
YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m. (tour of the Sewer Utility District and Water Utility District facilities), regular meeting to commence immediately following conclusion of tour, Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.