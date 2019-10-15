{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 15

RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 East Jefferson St.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: To immediately follow Committee of the Whole, Common Council Chambers, 224 East Jefferson St.

STURTEVANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5:50 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

WIND POINT ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Village Administrative Office, 215 E. Four Mile Road.

YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m. (tour of the Sewer Utility District and Water Utility District facilities), regular meeting to commence immediately following conclusion of tour, Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.

