Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 22

MOUNT PLEASANT JOINT

REVIEW BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING PUBLIC HEARING: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 5 p.m., Conference room behind County Board Chambers, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., City Hall room 307, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., City Hall room 303, 730 Washington Ave.

ROCHESTER FINANCE COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

