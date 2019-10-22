Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 22
MOUNT PLEASANT JOINT
REVIEW BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING PUBLIC HEARING: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 5 p.m., Conference room behind County Board Chambers, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., City Hall room 307, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., City Hall room 303, 730 Washington Ave.
ROCHESTER FINANCE COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
