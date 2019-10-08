Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8
CALEDONIA PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
MOUNT PLEASANT CIVIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., Room B-108, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
STURTEVANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: immediately following the Village Board meeting at 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
