Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8

CALEDONIA PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT CIVIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., Room B-108, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

STURTEVANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: immediately following the Village Board meeting at 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

