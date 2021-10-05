Meetings for Tuesday, Oct. 5

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., join via https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640 and Password: 441655 or Telephone Dial: US: (312) 626-6799.
DOVER STORMWATER UTILITY DISTRICT COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave.
MOUNT PLEASANT 2022 BUDGET WORKSHOP: 4 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE AD-HOC REDISTRICTING COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or via Telephone: 1 312 626 6799 with Webinar ID: 894 2711 1154.
RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, join via facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
YORKVILLE STORM WATER UTILITY COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.