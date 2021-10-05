 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meetings for Tuesday, Oct. 5
0 Comments
MEETINGS

Meetings for Tuesday, Oct. 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., join via https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640 and Password: 441655 or Telephone Dial: US: (312) 626-6799.

DOVER STORMWATER UTILITY DISTRICT COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave.

MOUNT PLEASANT 2022 BUDGET WORKSHOP: 4 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE AD-HOC REDISTRICTING COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or via Telephone: 1 312 626 6799 with Webinar ID: 894 2711 1154.

RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, join via facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

YORKVILLE STORM WATER UTILITY COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Craft and gift fair annual roundup
Listing

Craft and gift fair annual roundup

Fall is in the air and it’s time again for the craft fair season to begin. Welcome to The Journal Times’ annual Craft Fair Roundup. Whether it…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News