Meetings for Tuesday, Oct. 20

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 20
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., webinar link https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with webinar ID 837-4237-0640 and password 441655 or call (312) 626-6799.
MOUNT PLEASANT JOINT REVIEW BOARD: 5 p.m., Room B114, Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE WATER/WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 844-992-4726 with access code 126 133 9242.
RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook Live http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or by calling 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 335 1980.
UNION GROVE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 1th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 153 959 734#.
YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
