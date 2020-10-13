Meetings for Tuesday, Oct. 13

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://zoom.us/join with webinar ID 821 2784 4977 and password 441655 or by calling (312) 626-6799 with webinar ID 821 2784 4977 and password 441655.
CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 833 0437 6099, join via one-touch telephone tel: +13126266799,, 83304376099# or join via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83304376099, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1-408-418-9388 with access code 126 841 3555 and password 25789879.
RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or by calling 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 063 4788.
RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE COUNTY FINANCE & HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., join at https://racinecounty.webex.com/racinecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=ee236ce6a8ae64c03bf62a8dc852cb769 with password budget2021, join via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/RacineCounty or join by calling 1-408-418-9388 with access code 146 506 3377.
SOUTH SHORE FIRE DEPARTMENT SPECIAL MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.
UNION GROVE POLICE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., join by calling 414-323-1463 with conference ID 370 246 186#.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!