Meetings scheduled for
Tuesday, Nov. 5
CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Ln., will start in a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
BURLINGTON POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Burlington Fire Station, 165 W. Washington St.
BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.
BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: To immediately follow the 6:30 p.m. Committee of the Whole meeting, Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 3-5 p.m., a quorum of supervisors may be present for the ribbon-cutting of the Range Time golf facility at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
RACINE COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Conference room behind County Board Chambers, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville, will start in a closed session and reconvene into a regular session.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.
RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p..m, City Hall, room 205, 730 Washington Ave.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m., Municipal Office, 2801 89th St.
