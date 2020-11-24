 Skip to main content
Meetings for Tuesday, Nov. 24
MEETINGS

Meetings for Tuesday, Nov. 24

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON SPECIAL TOWN BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook Live http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or by calling 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 737 1973.

