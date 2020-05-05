Meetings for Tuesday, May 5

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, May 5

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m. Webinar Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09; Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640, Password: 441655. Telephone Dial: (312) 626-6799.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: To immediately follow the Committee of the Whole meeting, Webinar Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09; Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640, Password: 441655. Telephone Dial:(312) 626-6799.

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD MEETING: 5 p.m., access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 981 1625 5911, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,89116255911#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89116255911.

RACINE YOUTH IN GOVERNANCE: 4:30 p.m., register in advance for this meeting at https://uwextension.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEqcuiprDgoG9L0tyeqkKL83g493VYb8Kny. After registering you will receive a confirmation email. If you don’t receive this email, please contact Pam Larson at pamela.larson@wisc.edu or at 262-767-2960.