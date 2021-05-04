Meetings for Tuesday, May 4

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, May 4

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640 and Password: 441655 or by Telephone Dial: US: (312) 626-6799.

RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or via phone at: +1 301 715 8592 with Webinar ID: 949 4630 6328.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

