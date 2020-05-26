Meetings for Tuesday, May 26
Meetings for Tuesday, May 26

Meetings scheduled

for Tuesday, May 26

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS PUBLIC HEARING: 9 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., will take place virtually, you may view the meeting via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, via phone at 1-844-992-4726 with access code: 792 236 455.

RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., for virtual access to this meeting via Facebook live go tohttp://www.facebook.com/CityofRacineWI/, to access via phone call 1-844-992-4726 with access code 796 478 933.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., meeting will be held virtually, to access this meeting go to https://racinecounty.webex.com/racinecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=e9d4f43cb656195da9be1ec79834862e4 with password: meetme, to access via phone call 1-408-418-9388 with access code 968 423 516.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., meeting will take place virtually, dial in number 1 (408) 650-3123 with access code 898-130-709.

RAYMOND PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

RAYMOND VILLAGE BOARD: 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th Street.

