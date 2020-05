Meetings for Tuesday, May 19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Meetings scheduled for

Tuesday, May 19

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m. Webinar Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09; Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640, password: 441655. Telephone Dial: US: (312) 626-6799.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: To immediately follow the 6:30 p.m. Committee of the Whole meeting. Webinar Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09; Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640, password: 441655. Telephone Dial: US: (312) 626-6799.

LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM BOARD: 6:30 p.m. Join with Google Meet Meeting URL: meet.google.com/nuy-pirp-ugp Phone Number: (US) +1862-248-2290 PIN:579780164#.

RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Livestream on Facebook: facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/

RACINE COUNTY GOVERNMENT SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m. Join virtual meeting by video or by phone. Video: https://racinecounty.webex.com/racinecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=ec86d8c3219c37fb4a3cc4f1744dc4b99. By audio conference dial-in: 1-408-418-9388 Access code: 969 765 219

YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Community Room (first floor), Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

