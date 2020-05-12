Meetings for Tuesday, May 12

Meetings scheduled for
Tuesday, May 12
**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., webinar link: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/89039461746?pwd=RitBTHhrc3YzeDJVQzJsdm13NTQ4Zz09 with password: 441655, through phone: (312) 626-6799, Webinar ID: 890 3946 1746, Password: 441655.
CALEDONIA PARK & RECREATION COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., audio and video conference via zoom. Access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 845 7627 8673, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,, 84576278673#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84576278673.
RACINE COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., dial in at 414-455-2762 with passcode 858-648-9977, will go into a closed session.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING: 6:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, dial in at 414-455-2762 with passcode 858-648-9977.
RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., audio conference, call in at 1-844-992-4726 for toll free, toll +1-408-418-9388, and use access code 213 322 309.
RAYMOND BOARD OF REVIEW: 7 p.m., to call the board into session for a 45-day period.
RAYMOND VILLAGE BOARD: Special meeting, 7:15 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., dial in number is +1 (669) 224-3412 with access code 592-766-189.
VILLAGE OF WATERFORD FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!