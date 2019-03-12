Try 3 months for $3

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, March 12

CALEDONIA PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, will enter into closed session and reconvene into open session.

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

DOVER STORMWATER UTILITY DISTRICT COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave.

MOUNT PLEASANT CIVIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Room B108, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., Room 207A, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

RACINE COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 2 p.m., 10th Floor Conference Room, 730 Wisconsin Ave., Racine; closed session at 2 p.m., regular session at 2:15 p.m.

RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m.. Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

The deadline for meeting notices is two business days in advance. If you’re looking for an event to attend today, go to The Journal Times Online Calendar of Events at www.journaltimes.com/calendar. Events can also be submitted to the calendar.

