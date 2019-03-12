Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, March 12
CALEDONIA PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, will enter into closed session and reconvene into open session.
CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
DOVER STORMWATER UTILITY DISTRICT COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave.
MOUNT PLEASANT CIVIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Room B108, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., Room 207A, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
RACINE COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 2 p.m., 10th Floor Conference Room, 730 Wisconsin Ave., Racine; closed session at 2 p.m., regular session at 2:15 p.m.
RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m.. Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.
