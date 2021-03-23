Meetings for Tuesday, March 23

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, March 23

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640 and Password: 441655 or by calling (312) 626-6799, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 867 9102 6761, join via one-touch telephone tel:+13126266799,, 86791026761# or via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86791026761, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://zoom.us/j/95537295376?pwd=amYrbXlmN2VuNkNvaHhRSVBIczkwUT09 with Meeting ID: 955 3729 5376 and Passcode: 416802, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

UNION GROVE POLICE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option is 414-323-1463 with conference ID 873-361-328#.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0