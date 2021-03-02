 Skip to main content
Meetings for Tuesday, March 2
MEETINGS

Meetings for Tuesday, March 2

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, March 2

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with Webinar ID 837-4237-0640 and password 441655 or by calling (312) 626-6799, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session. MOUNT PLEASANT JOINT REVIEW BOARD: 5 p.m., B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or via phone at +1 301 715 8592 with Webinar ID 979 2115 5231 and passcode 609149, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 2801 89th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

