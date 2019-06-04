Meetings scheduled
for Tuesday, June 4
CITY OF BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.
CITY OF BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: immediately following the Committee of the Whole meeting at 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.
RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
