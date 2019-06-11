{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, June 11

CALEDONIA PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT CIVIC AFFAIRS: 6:30 p.m., Room B-108, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE SEX OFFENDER RESIDENCY BOARD: 9:30 a.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.; will enter into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., Room 207-A, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD: 4:30 p.m., Library History Room, 101 N. River St..

YORKVILLE LONG-RANGE PLANNING/ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.

