{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, June 18

CITY OF BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.

CITY OF BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: Immediately following the Committee of the Whole meeting at 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.

DOVER STORMWATER UTILITY DISTRICT COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville.

MOUNT PLEASANT BOARD OF REVIEW: 9 a.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING PUBLIC HEARING: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COUNTY GOVERNMENT SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

UNION GROVE ENTERTAINMENT STAGE DESIGN & BIDDING SUBCOMMITTEE: 6 p.m., School Yard Park, 1365 State St., Union Grove.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments