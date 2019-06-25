Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, June 25
CALEDONIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., West Meeting Room, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; meeting to include closed session and will reconvene into open session.
RACINE COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; may enter into closed session and reconvene into open session.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
UNION GROVE POLICE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
