Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, June 25

CALEDONIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., West Meeting Room, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; meeting to include closed session and will reconvene into open session.

RACINE COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; may enter into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

UNION GROVE POLICE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

