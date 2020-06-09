Meetings for Tuesday, June 9

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, June 9

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., meeting will take place virtually, to access go to https://us02web.zoom.us/s/418121269?pwd=Tlk5UCsxcDB3TGFlUmtRd1pRM3RKZz09 with password: 441655, via phone: (312) 626-6799, Webinar ID: 418 121 269, Password: 441655.

CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., audio and video conference via Zoom, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 870 5776 1344, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,87057761344#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87057761344, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

CALEDONIA PARKS AND RECREATION COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., for virtual access via Facebook Live go to http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or by phone via 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 131 5977.