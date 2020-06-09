Meetings for Tuesday, June 9

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, June 9
**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., meeting will take place virtually, to access go to https://us02web.zoom.us/s/418121269?pwd=Tlk5UCsxcDB3TGFlUmtRd1pRM3RKZz09 with password: 441655, via phone: (312) 626-6799, Webinar ID: 418 121 269, Password: 441655.
CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., audio and video conference via Zoom, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 870 5776 1344, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,87057761344#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87057761344, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
CALEDONIA PARKS AND RECREATION COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., for virtual access via Facebook Live go to http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or by phone via 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 131 5977.
RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., meeting will take place virtually, to join go to Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/CItyofRacineWI/ or by phone by dialing 1-844-992-4726 with access code 792 504 277.
RACINE COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, access meeting by going to https://racinecounty.webex.com/racinecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=e1dc90558031384372711531bad10872e with password meetme or by calling 1-408-418-9388 with access code 968 423 516
RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, access meeting by going to https://racinecounty.webex.com/racinecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=e1dc90558031384372711531bad10872e with password meetme, join via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/RacineCounty or by calling 1-408-418-9388 with access code 968 423 516.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
YORKVILLE LONG-RANGE PLANNING/ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
