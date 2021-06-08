Meetings for Tuesday, June 8

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, June 8

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://zoom.us/join with Webinar ID: 821 2784 4977 and Password: 441655 or call (312) 626-6799 with Webinar ID: 821 2784 4977 and Password: 441655.

CALEDONIA PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 9:30 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT BOARD OF REVIEW: 2:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1-(312) 626—6799 with Meeting ID: 951 6663 8742 and Passcode: 630163.

STURTEVANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

YORKVILLE LONG-RANGE PLANNING/ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

