Meetings for Tuesday, June 30

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, June 30

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

DROUGHT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 7 p.m., Drought School Conference Room, 21016 7 Mile Road, Norway, meeting open to the public virtually only, join by going to https://us04web.zoom.us/j/74001193218?pwd=T2xRMWczYzJ3dDBHcWg2bCs1UEJxUT09 with meeting ID 740 0119 3218 and password 5fPcfN.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: Special session 4 p.m., meeting will be held via teleconference, dial 414-323-1463 with conference ID 931-675-817#.

WATERFORD JOINT REVIEW BOARD AND TAX INCREMENTAL DISTRICT MEETING: 9 a.m., digital meeting, go to https://www.gotomeet.me/VillageofWaterford/joint-review-board or call in at 1-571-317-3122 with access code 280-638-981.

WIND POINT PARKS, RECREATION, FACILITIES AND LIGHTHOUSE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m. Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive. Those wishing to observe the meeting may use WebEx to phone in and listen. To listen and/or watch the meeting used on these options: Internet (via WebEx) Meeting Link: https://villageofwindpoint.my.webex.com/villageofwindpoint.my/j.php?MTID=mbd1ca0073b7ade9d5483fcc96e4618af; Meeting number: 126 756 8052; Password: znQgpCwx548 Phone: +1-415-655-0001; Access code: 126 756 8052; Password: 96747299.

