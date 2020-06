Meetings for Tuesday, June 23

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, June 23

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

CALEDONIA PARK & RECREATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 12 p.m., meeting will take place virtually using Webex.

RACINE COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, joing by going to https://racinecounty.webex.com/racinecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=eb79cd003d951c86485c4d4ebe5cc24bd with password meetme, via phone by calling 1-408-418-9388 with access code 146 972 2574.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join by going to https://racinecounty.webex.com/racinecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=eb79cd003d951c86485c4d4ebe5cc24bd with password meetme, via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/RacineCounty, via phone by calling 1-408-418-9388 with access code 146 972 2574.