Meetings for Tuesday, June 22

NORWAY J7 SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD : 7 p.m., Drought School Library, 21016 W. 7 Mile Road, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88580072553?pwd=M1hhSWlabzR1T1oyMmhmZWFUS3BuUT09 with Meeting ID: 885 8007 2553 and Passcode: 826341, at one tap mobile +13126266799,,88580072553#,,,,*826341# US (Chicago) or Dial by your location +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) with Meeting ID: 885 8007 2553 and Passcode: 826341, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.