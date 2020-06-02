Meetings for Tuesday, June 2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, June 2

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., webinar link: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with ID 837-4237-0640 and password 441655, telephone dial in (312) 626-6799.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: To immediately follow Committee of the Whole session.

RACINE CITY COUNCIL : 7 p.m., meeting will take place virtually, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI?, to join via phone call 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 733 7858.

ROCHESTER PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 2801 89th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

