Meetings for Tuesday, June 2
0 comments
MEETINGS

Meetings for Tuesday, June 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, June 2

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., webinar link: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with ID 837-4237-0640 and password 441655, telephone dial in (312) 626-6799.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: To immediately follow Committee of the Whole session.

RACINE CITY COUNCIL : 7 p.m., meeting will take place virtually, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI?, to join via phone call 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 733 7858.

ROCHESTER PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 2801 89th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listing

Deaths: May 21, 2020

ECHOLES, Artis, 83 Racine, May 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News