Meetings for Tuesday, June 16

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, June 16
**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., webinar link:https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09, Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640, Password: 441655, Telephone Dial: US: (312) 626-6799.
LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM SPECIAL BOARD MEETING: 6:30 p.m., meeting will be held via teleconference, join meeting by going to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/151066053 or dial in +1 (872) 240-3311 with access code 151-066-053.
RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.
RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.
YORKVILLE SEWER/WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!