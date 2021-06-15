 Skip to main content
Meetings for Tuesday, June 15
MEETINGS

Meetings for Tuesday, June 15

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, June 15 **Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency. BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., join at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640 and Password: 441655 or Telephone Dial: US: (312) 626-6799, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session. LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM PERSONNEL MEETING: 4:30 p.m., teleconference, join at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/151066053 or Phone: +1 (872) 240-3311 with Access Code: 151-066-053, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session. LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM SPECIAL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., teleconference, join at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/151066053 or Phone: +1 (872) 240-3311 with Access Code: 151-066-053. STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session. YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

