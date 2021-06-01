 Skip to main content
Meetings for Tuesday, June 1
Meetings for Tuesday, June 1

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, June 1

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/97183329181?pwd=bXhVTzdTcWJnVUgyOTQrVTVZQkdHQT09 with Passcode: 709200, iPhone one-tap US: +19292056099,,97183329181#,,,,*709200# or +13017158592,,97183329181#,,,,*709200# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 with Webinar ID: 971 8332 9181 and Passcode: 709200, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, join at facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

UNION GROVE & YORKVILLE JOINT FIRE COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Station, 700 Main St.

UNION GROVE JOINT PERSONNEL COMMITTEE AND BUILDING BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

