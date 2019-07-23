{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, July 23

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD SEARCH COMMITTEE: 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., at the library, 1215 Main St., Union Grove; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE FINANCE & HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF EDUCATION: 5:30 p.m., Franklin Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

