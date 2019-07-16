{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, July 16

CITY OF BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.

CITY OF BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: immediately following the Committee of the Whole meeting at 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING PUBLIC HEARING: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE GOVERNMENT SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.; will start in closed session and reconvene into open session.

STURTEVANT JOINT MEETING: For the Parks, Event Planning & Village Beautification Committee and Public Works & Capital Improvements Committee, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

STURTEVANT ADMINISTRATION, PERSONNEL, POLICY & LEGAL COMMITTEE: 5:50 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

UNION GROVE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.

YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: immediately following the Sewer and Water Commission meeting at 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.

