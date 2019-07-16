Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, July 16
CITY OF BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.
CITY OF BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: immediately following the Committee of the Whole meeting at 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.
MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING PUBLIC HEARING: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE GOVERNMENT SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.; will start in closed session and reconvene into open session.
STURTEVANT JOINT MEETING: For the Parks, Event Planning & Village Beautification Committee and Public Works & Capital Improvements Committee, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
STURTEVANT ADMINISTRATION, PERSONNEL, POLICY & LEGAL COMMITTEE: 5:50 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
UNION GROVE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.
YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: immediately following the Sewer and Water Commission meeting at 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.