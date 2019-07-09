Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, July 9
CITY OF BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.
CALEDONIA PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
MOUNT PLEASANT CIVIC AFFAIRS: 6:30 p.m., Room B-108, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., Room 207-A, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE LOCAL EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMITTEE: 1:30 p.m., First Floor Conference Room, Racine County Courthouse, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.; will start in closed session and reconvene into open session.
RACINE FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
RACINE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 5:45 p.m., Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
WATERFORD FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
