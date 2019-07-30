{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for

Tuesday, July 30

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD SEARCH COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the library, 1215 Main St., Union Grove; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 227, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

STURTEVANT ADMINISTRATION, PERSONNEL, POLICY & LEGAL COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

